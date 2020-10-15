Stakeholders brainstorm on Almajiri school system in Sokoto

Sokoto State Arabic Board met with relevant stakeholders in the state to brainstorm on how to formulate a system to help in improving the Almajiri’s system of education in the state.

The three days workshop which was declared open by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Muhammad Bello Guiwa, while the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, was represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo W. Junaidu. It also attracted stakeholders from the ministries, Non-Governmental Agencies, MDAs.

Other participants include Honourable Balarabe Shehu Kakale, representing Dange-Shuni and Tureta Federal Constituency, representatives of UNICEF, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, State agency for Mass education, TAJ Bank, Zenith Bank, Sokoto State chamber of commerce and industries among others

In a communique issued after the three days workshop for 38 Non-Begging Almajiri School in the state theme, “Turning The Problems of Almajiri into Opportunities: Paradigm For Partnership and Collaboration”.

The stakeholders urged for more researches and collaboration development. They all agreed to domesticate the Indonesian Pondok system into the Almajiri VTEAC model which comprises Quran/Religious studies, Literacy/numeracy, Morality and patriotism inculcation and economic activities for self-reliance.

During his remarks, the chairman of Maikoli foundation who is also the chairman Sokoto Scholarship Board, Honourable Altine Kajiji, gave the assurance that his foundation is ever ready to give all the necessary support in the area of public awareness, financial assistance and moral support to all the Almajiri Schools, especially those Non-Begging Almajiri Schools.

He also stressed that his foundation will continue to collaborate with the agency (Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Board) in this direction.

On their parts, the participating proprietors agreed to step down the idea of Non-Begging in the Almajiri system of education across the country.