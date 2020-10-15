#EndSWAT, #EndSARS protesters at University of Ibadan gate

MONDAY LINES: The End Of SARS

YOU know if I shoot you, nothing will happen. The highest anyone will do is cry justice on Twitter,” Lagos-based entrepreneur Samuel Otigba told CNN that he got that threat live and direct from a SARS operative. He said his offence was his refusal to pay bribe to the officers…

5 Things To Know About The Dissolution Of SARS — Police

he Nigerian Police Force(NPF) have bowed to the pressure and demand of Nigerians to ban a unit of the force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Sunday. Recall that protests from youth have been ongoing across the states of the country and Nigerians in diaspora have also joined in the struggle to end the police unit…

Amnesty International Demands Prosecution Of Officers Involved In Extrajudicial Killings, Human Rights Abuse

As varied reactions trail the dissolution of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, the Amnesty International on Sunday demanded the immediate prosecution of officers involved in extrajudicial killings and other gross human rights…

SARS Has Outlived Its Usefulness, Lasting Solution Must Be Found ― Pastor Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the presiding pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly called Latter Rain Assembly, on Sunday said SARS, an arm of Nigeria police created to combat armed robbery incidents in the country has outlived its usefulness, declaring that a lasting solution must be found towards a more holistic and fundamental…