Spotify EQUAL music programme welcomes Nigerian rising star, Fave

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced Fave as the latest EQUAL Africa ambassador of the month. This announcement comes off the back of Fave’s popularity and fame since the release of her breakthrough hit single Baby Riddim which was released in September 2021 via emPawa Africa.

Spotify welcomes Fave in joining the EQUAL programme’s list of ﬁerce African women making waves in music, as part of its bid to foster gender equality and provide a platform to celebrate inﬂuential female artistes in Africa.

“Our aim with the EQUAL Music Programme is to shine a light on remarkable young women in Africa who are ﬁnding their feet through music,” says Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu. “We remain committed to leveling the playing ﬁeld for female creators by giving emerging and established artists equal opportunities on our platform. Fave exudes character and conﬁdence and we are proud to showcase her.”

Fave is a talented creative who understands the power of social media and who made her way to the spotlight through it. She hit the spotlight after she posted a freestyle of her song, N.B.U (Nobody But You), a blend of upbeat pop and Afro that soared across playlists and social media during the Covid lockdown. The song received shares across social media and became an instant hit prior to its release.

The 22-year-old singer is a burgeoning Nigerian Afro R&B singer whose charming music style is attracting the big guns of the entertainment industry, placing her on the same level as other young female artists like Tems and Ayra Starr (another Spotify EQUAL artiste), who are becoming the next generation of female artistes in Nigeria, each bringing with them their own style of music.

“It’s easy to come across, or even be directly involved in, a conversation on the subject of female artists and the widely believed stereotype that women cannot give their 100 percent to music because there are other things that occupy their time, based on societal norms. Like family and kids,” says Fave.

“Stereotypes like this already inﬂuence how people in the industry view women. On a broader scale, you almost get the vibe that people think the success of a female artist can only be short-lived. Of course, defects like these are not general but they do exist. Male domination, I believe, is something that can only be ﬁltered away by our outstanding success as women in our ﬁelds of excellence and talent. I’m honoured to be part of the EQUAL programme with women who plan to change the world,” she adds.

“We will continue to seek, recognise and amplify the female voices we have in the African music space so that the next generation of female artistes can believe and have many influences to look up to”, emPawa Africa’s Co-founder and Head of Label Services, Ikenna Nwagboso concluded.

