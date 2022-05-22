Sport Minister to receive victorious Flying Eagles, Scrabble teams on Monday

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, will tomorrow (Monday) receive the national U-20 male team, the Flying Eagles and the all-conquering Scrabble Team to the West African championships in Ghana at the Minister’s Conference Room inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

While the Ladan Bosso-tutored U-20 team flew over the Junior Squirrels of Benin Republic by 3 goals to 1 in Friday’s final of the WAFU U-20 tournament in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Scrabble team proved their mettle again at the West African championships in Accra, Ghana.

The Nigerian scrabble team won the top nine places during the competition thus emerging as the overall best and Nigeria’s Eta Karo emerged the Championships’ Most Valuable Player (MVP).





The Special Assistant to the Minister of Sports, Kola Daniel in a chat with Tribune Sports said the scrabble team will be received at 11am while the Flying Eagles are expected at 12pm.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa