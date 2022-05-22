Kwara female senatorial aspirant debunks ‘step down’ rumour

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial aspirant for Kwara North senatorial district, Hon. Aisha Ahman Pategi, has debunked reports that she has stepped down in the contest.

The PDP senatorial aspirant, who was a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the APC government of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq until she resigned her appointment last year, is aspiring to be the first female senator in the history of Kwara state.

In a statement on sunday, Hajia Pategi said that, “With the level playing field granted by the PDP, coupled with the rebirth of the party in Kwara state, the pendulum is swinging towards Hon. Aisha Ahman Pategi, the game changer.

“It is no longer news that AAP, as fondly called, has paid her price by connecting with the grassroots, listening to the cries of the masses, and going as far as resigning her position when she felt the government wouldn’t allow her to protect the interest of those she was appointed to represent.

“Today, AAP has become a brand and a household name in Kwara’s political system.

“The party, as well as the key stakeholders in the state have become more inclusive, gender and regionally sensitive. This would provide the platform for credible elections ensuring that the people’s choices emerge as the winners from the pool for the various political seats without imposition by political godfathers, and from the indications so far, AAP has a more competitive advantage than other aspirants.





“It is clear that she is out to change the political game in Kwara state to emerge as the first female senator in the state’s history.”

