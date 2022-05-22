2023 presidency: Lawan refutes reports of withdrawal

Senate President and frontline presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Lawan, has refuted reports of him withdrawing from the presidential race to pursue another term in the senate.

In a statement issued, on Sunday by the Spokesperson of Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Iyke Ekeoma, Lawan clearly dismissed the possibility of running for another term in the Yobe East Senatorial district

While encouraging his supporters not to entertain fear as he is working tirelessly to emerge the candidate of the APC, described as mischief, the reports that he has withdrawn from the race, noting that those who planted the report were jittery of his political popularity, regional acceptance and dominance in political space hence, they cooked the fake report to create confusion.

The statement further read: “Nigerians should ignore the sponsored lies by some aspirants to distract the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, from his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next presidential election.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Contrary to their unnecessary fabrications against the nationally accepted Presidential ambition of Senator Lawan, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians that the falsehood trending currently in Social Media that Senator Lawan has dropped his ambition to run for another term in Yobe East Senatorial zone is false.

“It is understandable that Lawan’s entrance into the presidential race to compete against 25 other aspirants has become the major discussion as his entrance has changed the political dynamics of the nation.

“The withdrawal reports are mere handiwork of politicians who are intimidated by the experience of the Senate President and his massive gains in the last few days. The ambition to become the president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and Nigerians should be rest assured that he is in the race to win and not just to answer aspirant.”

The statement enjoined all supporters of Lawan not to entertain fear as Lawan is working tirelessly to emerge as the candidate of the APC.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

2023 presidency: Lawan refutes reports of withdrawal

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

2023 presidency: Lawan refutes reports of withdrawal