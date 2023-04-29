Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola has expressed grief over the incessant traffic gridlock in Lagos state.

The actress took to Instagram to share how she spent 10hrs moving from Ajah to Magodo on Friday.

She wrote, “SHEGE vs SHEGE BANZA.

“Yesterday, I saw shege ,shege saw me. Today again, the shege continues, shege is looking at me and smiling. In fact, shege is romancing me 😫🥲

“How can somebody have long life and prosperity in this Lagos, with this crazy traffic? 🤷‍♀️ Yesterday, I finished work at 4pm, I didn’t get home until 2am (Ajah-Magodo)…10hrs! Lagos to Lagos! Time that could have been put into productive work or relaxation.

“This morning again, Lagos- Ibadan expressway is marking the attendance of wickedness, it’s doing competition of na me wicked pass🥵

“Woos, e be like say na to dey sleep for house sure pass. Independent woman in the mud, I no do again.”