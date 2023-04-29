A former All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Alhmu Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, who was disqualified from participating has been adopted by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as its candidate for the November 11 Kogi governorship election.

It was gathered that Muri Ajaka was adopted by SDP on Friday.

Muri Ajaka was barred from contesting the APC primary election held in Lokoja about two weeks ago, however, his entrance into the race may change permutations ahead of the all-important election in Kogi state.

His adoption means that he will be a contender in November’s election against Yahaya Bello’s chosen candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo, and Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP.

Ododo is from the central senatorial district of the state while Muri hails from the eastern axis. Melaye is from the western district.

It was gathered that other candidates from the East may be willing to shift grounds and support Ajaka’s bid.

Muri Ajaka has significant supporters across Kogi State, particularly in Kogi East, his senatorial district.

The Igala kingdom, a significant region in the state, had launched a campaign for a sole candidate in the upcoming election which may deal a blow to the APC and PDP gubernatorial candidates.

The emergence of Murtala Ajaka as the SDP flag bearer means that the other parties may not receive the votes they expected from the Igala kingdom.

