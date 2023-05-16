A faction of the ‘Greater Majority’ comprising 68 members-elect drawn from the seven opposition parties in the 10th House of Representatives on Monday night adopted Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the preferred candidates for the positions of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The factional group called Minority Parties’ Forum led by Hon. Iduma Igariwey (PDP-Ebonyi) was part of the 183 members-elect that formed the Greater Majority.

The resolution was passed by the group sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Tijani Abdulkadir (NNPP-Kano) who announced that the Group has adopted the two APC members. The motion was seconded by Agbodike Pascal (APGA-Anambra).

While reading the communiqué co-signed by Hon. Igariwey and Hon. Kabiru Alhassan at the end of its inaugural meeting held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, Hon. Igariwey confirmed the adoption of Hon. Abbas and Hon. Kalu.

He said: “We, the members of the under listed political parties elected into the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, having reviewed the number and composition of the 10th Assembly and having considered the need for the minority parties to play an effective, crucial, and credible role in the composition of the leadership and running of the 10th Assembly hereby resolve as follows:

“That we will be united and focused on the primary responsibility of the minority parties in the 10th Assembly, which is to provide a vibrant and credible Opposition in Parliament for the entrenchment of good governance in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That we will severally and jointly work for the passage of laws and motions, which will promote the prosperity and wellbeing of Nigerians and advance the civil liberties and benefits entrenched in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That in furtherance of our resolve to play a leading role in the formation of the leadership of the 10th Assembly and as a result of our diligent interactions with all aspirants for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, we hereby resolve to support the duo of the Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu respectively as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“That we have found in the two persons of Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, a leadership that will allow for fairness, equity as well as provide equal platform for all political parties represented in Parliament to have a say in the running of the legislature and expression of alternate views on issues of public interest.

“That in the next few days we will be meeting in a larger caucus of the minority parties to discuss and formalise the adoption of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker designates of the 10” Assembly of the House of Representatives.

“That other Members-elect of the 10‘ Assembly of the House of Representatives to join in the election of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker on the 13th of June, 2023.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE