Group under the auspices of Coalition of Concern Citizens for Good Governance and Political Stability in Nigeria (CCCGPSN) has declared its support for the member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji to emerge as the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

The endorsement was coming barely five days after a compromised faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) alongside the National Publicity Secretary of the party announced Tajudeen Abbas as the nominated candidate without the collective consent, and endorsement of the President-elect, National Assembly Members and the Party at large.

In a press statement by its National Chairman, Ahmed Saleh Jr, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday, said that they’ve studied the lawmaker’s progression and development in party politics and the House of reps for a very long time.

The group explained that as critical stakeholders in the Country, they’re throwing their unwavering support for the Federal lawmaker because of his vast experience in legislative business, high powered connection and network within and outside the Country

” We wish to appeal to our leaders, stakeholders and all the new and returning Members-Elect to consider the choice of Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji in the best interest of the good people of Nigeria.

“Our coming together is rooted in the realism that we are stronger together if we want the Ruling Party to maintain its’ position so as to enthrone an inclusive leadership that will secure and unite the Assembly for the general good of the country,

“As an educated, civilized and morally oriented seasoned lawmaker with the requisite experience and strength of character to pilot the affairs of the House having served as Chairman House Committee on Security and Intelligence, during which our Armed Forces got the required financial support in their budget in order to counter the various insecurities we have in Nigeria; ranging from terrorism in the North-East, IPOb/ESN in the South-East, Banditry and kidnapping in the North-west and Militancy/oil bunkering in the South-South for the economic stability of our Country.

“Concerned with the deteriorating insecurity in Nigeria, Hon. Aminu Jaji sponsored the following bills:

a.the National Security Agencies Act Amendment bill, b. Critical National Asset and Infrastructure Centre Establishment bill c. The Explosives Act Amendment bill d. The Hate Speech Prohibition Bill e. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Alteration bill and f . Elite Sheriff Office Establishment bill to mentioned but a few.

“The 10th Assembly needs a man with proven intergrity, independent mind and detribalized Nigerian who will protect the interest of the masses and deliver dividends of democracy to the downtrodden and not a rubber stamped speaker who will be controlled by the few selfish and misguided politicians, the statement declared.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE