The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Monday congratulated the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on the occasion of his 71st birthday and 20th coronation anniversary.

Speaker Abbas commended the Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his fatherly role in the affairs of not just Niger State but also the entire country.

The Speaker noted that Alhaji Abubakar, a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, has shown commendable leadership both as a traditional and religious leader worthy of emulation, especially by the ruling class.

The Speaker also expressed his admiration for the respected royal father and his importance to the sociopolitical and religious stability of the country, particularly in his current role as the Chairman Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the Etsu Nupe more years of peaceful reign, while urging him to mobilise traditional rulers towards supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal





Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…