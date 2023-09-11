Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike has said that rehabilitation of 135 roads would be completed in six months.

Wike, meanwhile, warned contractors handling the project in the capital city and civil engineering services against contract variations.

Wike, who gave the warning while inaugurating the projects in Ladoke Akintola boulevard, in Garki 2 area of Abuja on Monday.

According to him, “Look at the FCT, no good roads, but FCT before, is not FCT of now, as we will change everything. But, you people will be patient. Traffic will come more as we start this work, but it is going to be temporary, within the next six months, we will have finished it.”

He said: “One of the problems that we have heard and seen is the issue of funding. I was told that this year’s funding in the FCT and National budget is 15 billion Naira, but only one billion Naira has been released. That tells you that we have not started, but cooperating with you (House of Representatives) and your colleagues in the Senate, I know we will turn things around.

“My dear people of FCT, Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the FCT Minister of State and my humble self to assure you that his agenda of renewed hope works and to tell you that the renewed hope is to let you know FCT is working. It is just by talking, but also by putting it into practice. That is why we have to start by flagging off a number of roads in this area. This is just phase one, in the next few weeks, we will go to phase two, which is the entire Garki. This is about road infrastructure, Mr. have promised so many things, just be patient, as we are taking it one after the other.

“To the contractors, let me warn you now, all these bills that you are doing with engineering services will not work again. As nothing like variation, it will not work. So don’t even try it. There is no variation in this job, we have the money to pay you. So if you like, go to engineering services and do anything with them, it will not work.

“And let me warn the Permanent Secretary and all the directors don’t ever bring to me any paper (file) to say we didn’t consider this or that, everything has been considered.

“So, we are paying you your money, and I assure you that nobody will owe you a dime, as we are going to pay you, and you must finish within the time we have agreed with you.”

The minister also warned civil servants due to continua malfunctioning public address sound system, when he said: “Let me express my displeasure to FCTA. It is unfortunate, and that is why FCT is where it is. If you cannot arrange an ordinary microphone to work, how would FCT work? You are a shame. Let me warn all those who are concerned that this should be the last time that I will appear before a public function, and I get this embarrassment, as it will not happen again. If you don’t want to work, you leave.”

Wike further appealed to residents living in the project areas to help the contractors complete them in time.

Earlier, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that the FCT Administration has recorded significant achievements in transforming the capital city, barely three weeks after Mr Project (Wike) in office.





She said: “We are just about 3 weeks in office. With Mr Project on board, we have begun to record some achievements. We are getting feedback from the people of FCT and they really feel Mr Project is on board. The issue of street lights has been cleared, the problem of sanitation is also being attended to and today we are here to officially flag off the resurfacing of 135 roads within the FCT. This is not a small job and this is just the beginning. Since we came on board there’s hardly a time we are not on site for 48 hours. I’m sure very soon Abuja will have the facelift it desires. I pray we get the support of the people of FCT for us to succeed.”

