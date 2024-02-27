On Tuesday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, assured National Assembly workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) of better welfare under the current leadership of Parliament.

The Speaker, who received the leadership of PASAN led by the National President, Comrade Muhammad Usman, and the NASS chapter chairman, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, on a thank-you visit, said the welfare of National Assembly staff remains paramount to the leadership.

Speaker Abbas stated that while Nigerians have legitimate reasons to express sadness, the current administration requires some level of patience and time to implement initiatives and programs aimed at improving the standard of living of the citizens.

Speaker Abbas urged the PASAN leadership to be a bridge of conciliation between the National Assembly leadership and organized labor by conveying his message of hope and assurances on behalf of the president to the workers, adding that positive change is closer to them than ever.

“My appeal to you as the National President of PASAN is to please help tell your other colleagues in the Labour leadership to please give this government a little more time.

“There are so many things under consideration, initiatives that the government is trying to implement for the benefit of Nigerians. So, please help us tell them to exercise patience; something very good will come out very soon.

“I know of many palliatives, reviews of salaries, and welfare packages that are most likely coming on board in the near future. Please, communicate to them that we understand their pains and problems, and we will not let them down. They should give us more time.”

He commended the PASAN leadership for coming to show gratitude for his recent interventions, which they reported have yielded positive outcomes in terms of improved welfare packages for National Assembly staff and payment of pending allowances by the new management.

“I’m delighted to receive you again for the second time. I remember a few months ago, we had cause to meet where you presented many issues concerning the association. To God be the glory, you have acknowledged that the issues have been handled as requested.

“The only thing outstanding is your arrears, tied down to the refusal of the Salaries and Wages Commission to do what they ought to have done. We invited them here to the National Assembly to discuss that issue.

“The Chairman promised he would get back to us with a solution to that issue. I’m surprised that up till now he hasn’t. I want to assure you that we will send and ask him to come back and tell us what’s really happening.

“One way or another, we will not allow that entitlement of yours to go in vain. We will get that money paid to you within this year,” Hon. Abbas said.

In his presentation, PASAN National President, Comrade Usman, informed the Speaker that the delegation was in his office to assure him and the National Assembly leadership of their support and cooperation in appreciation of the positive changes that have occurred since the Speaker came on board.

He said the National Assembly Management has paid the backlog of allowances owed workers for many years, as well as other entitlements, saying for that reason, the union would wholeheartedly welcome and support the new parliamentary workers’ retirement age bill of an additional five years passed by the House.

He assured the Speaker that the Labor protest to the parliament, which was joined by PASAN members on Tuesday, was not meant to cause the National Assembly leadership any discomfort or embarrassment but was merely a show of solidarity as an affiliate body of organized Labor.

He assured the Speaker and Members that PASAN would continue its maximum support and cooperation to enable the 10th National Assembly to succeed in its legislative agenda.