Nigeria’s main organized labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), made good on its threat to embark on a warning protest against the high cost of living, inflation, insecurity, and hardship in the country on Tuesday.

This occurred despite the withdrawal of their sister organization, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), from the protest. However, the warning protest recorded zero or low compliance among the staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

When the Nigerian Tribune contacted the Chairman of the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) of the FCTA, Comrade Matilukuro Oluwakorede, he stated, “The protest took place because it was a directive from the national level, but it was weak.”

ALSO READ:NLC protest: Protesters storm Lagos Assembly, present resolutions to Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

When questioned about the reason for the weak turnout, he remarked, “Let the NLC and TUC settle their problems; they are throwing us into disarray.”