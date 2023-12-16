The leadership of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has expressed grief at the sudden demise of the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Recall that the elder statesman passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. He was 85.

In a statement signed by Chief Edwin Clark, Leader; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader, Afenifere; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide; Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President, Middle Belt Forum; and Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, National Chairman, PANDEF, the group extolled fond memories and the ingenuity of the Igbo leader.

The statement reads, in part:

“‘Okwadike, as he was fondly called, was a founding and staunch member of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, a strong promoter, and an unshaken believer in the unity and progress of Nigeria, based on equity, fairness, and justice.

“We recall that he actively participated in the last meeting of the Forum (SMBLF) in Abuja on Thursday, October 26, 2023, where far-reaching decisions were made in the overall interest of the country.

“The Havard-trained economist was a prominent statesman, a politician of exceptional brilliance, high repute, and integrity.

“He was a man of firm resolve and typical modesty. Ezeife loved his people and Nigeria with passion.

“We will sorely miss his inspiring personality, brilliant ideas, vibrant contributions, and steadfast solidarity in our pursuit of an egalitarian Nigerian state that would be fair and just to all, irrespective of tribe, religion, or political inclination.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family in particular, as well as the government and people of Anambra State, the Igbo Nation, and Nigeria, which he served dedicatedly.

“We pray the Almighty God grants us all the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss and for the peaceful repose of the noble soul of our dearly beloved departed compatriot.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…