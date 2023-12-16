A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has declared the election of Honourable Umar Yusuf Yabo, representing Yabo/Shagari federal constituency as inconclusive in 26 polling units, while affirming the elections of Abdulsamad Dasuki as duly elected member of the House of Representatives representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency in Sokoto State.

The Court also in its rulings, according to a source in the court, also affirmed the election of Bashir Usman Gorau, as the duly elected member of the house representing Gada/Goronyo federal constituency.

Also affirmed in the court on Saturday is the election of Saidu Bargaja, as the duly elected member representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency, all the three members are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Recall that the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the election of Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency by INEC earlier, Honourable AbdulKadii Jelani Danbuga. died about two months ago

The lawmaker who was elected on the platform of ruling party, the APC, reportedly died in Abuja on Tuesday evening after battling with sickness for some time.

