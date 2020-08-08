Southern Kaduna: Police arrest several protesters

An unspecified number of protesters were on Saturday arrested by the Kaduna State police command over the peaceful protest carried out by the people of Southern Kaduna over the incessant killings in the area. Findings by Tribune Online gathered that the protesters stormed the refinery junction at Sabo in black attires holding green leaves to [...]

An unspecified number of protesters were on Saturday arrested by the Kaduna State police command over the peaceful protest carried out by the people of Southern Kaduna over the incessant killings in the area.

Findings by Tribune Online gathered that the protesters stormed the refinery junction at Sabo in black attires holding green leaves to condemn the killings going on in their communities.

One of the aggrieved youths, Samuel Haruna, holding a placard with the inscription, ‘We want peace’ told Tribune Online that it was a peaceful protest to express sadness over the killings in the area.

“We have been informed earlier by our leaders to carry out the protest in an orderly manner without destroying any public buildings.

However, the police who were mobilised to the venue of the Southern Kaduna protest maltreated dozens of the protesting youths, arresting some.

Irked by this development, the aggrieved youths insisted on carrying out the protest until those arrested were released.

However, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sabo, CSP, Paul Tumbushi addressed the youths letting them know that nobody will stop them from carrying out the protest but they did not follow the laid down rules.

Confirming the arrest of the unspecified number of youths, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the arrests were made because there was no prior notification of the protest.

“Yes, some of them were arrested because they did not inform us about the protest.

“We just saw the crowd. I cannot tell you how many of them were picked now, he declared.

