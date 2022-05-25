Southeast murder: Presidency warns against hasty response to viral video

The presidency has cautioned citizens against any knee-jerk reactions, the creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity on Wednesday, said while expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, all citizens must avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

The Presidency also cautioned the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide us and create disturbance the chance to do so.

It recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, in the issuance of his very strong condemnation of these “wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people” in the South-East as well as the other parts of the country, which he described as “deeply distressing,” had warned the perpetrators of these acts to expect a tough response from the security forces.

