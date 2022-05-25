PDP Reps candidate assures of effective legislation

A candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded primary election in Ogun State, Chief Toyin Amuzu, has promised to ensure effective legislation that would genuinely improve the lives of the people and enhance the development of his Constituents and the Nigerian society at large.

Chief Amuzu, who is vying to represent Abeokuta South Federal Constituency at the Lower Chambers of the National Assembly, said he was prepared to serve and bring about a sincere change that would positively impact the people.

He said the residents and indigenes of Abeokuta South were the real winners, noting that the victory belongs to God and the people.

The Egba Chief and community leader defeated Mr Akin Sorunke and Mr Akeem Amosun with 43 votes.

While expressing his hands of fellowship, he said he was magnanimous enough to work with the two contenders, saying the exercise was simply a “no victor, no vanquished party affair”.

He also acknowledged Mr Sorunke’s openness and team spirit.





The house of Representatives hopeful, who thanked the party delegates for supporting and voting him said, he would not disappoint or betray the trust reposed in him.

He said the journey to represent the Constituency in Abuja had just started, thus the need to own the campaign and continue to support the vision to make it a reality, for the benefit of all.

Chief Amuzu also thanked the PDP for giving him the opportunity to be able to serve and contribute his own quota, saying the party is the only people-oriented political party that cares for the masses.