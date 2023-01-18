Southeast leaders and 2023 elections

Letters
By
elections voting japa Tuberculosis OlaOluwa alert Nigerians Amotekun water Advice to Nigerian students, Need to vote right Storming terrorist strongholds Birth When will captives of train attack regain freedom?, On 2023 and emerging aspirants, writers market Northern leaders on the brink of failure, Where are we headed as a nation?, Need to implement Act prohibiting child hawking , Putin Celebrating a man of intellectual prowess, The dynamics of Ogun politics, On women in science, Prevalence of early marriage, Prevalence of early marriage in Northern Nigeria, Challenges of advertising, Lagos-Ibadan Building trust for COVID-19 vaccines to succeed, A plea Stopping harassment on health workers, Insecurity and Buhari’s failed promise , market Nigeria Lekki pogrom, Lagos exodus of Nigerian nurses, On nutrition sorceresses and crime, Indulgence of cybercrime among Nigerian youths, Oloyede Government must formulate masses-friendly, Digitalisation and JAMB massive failure, Eid Adha in spirit, Ahmed Between Sunday Igboho and DSS, On agitations in Nigeria, FG poverty reduction achievable, Still on the Twitter ban, war Nigeria’s worst Democracy, On looming food, youths Ramadan in a pandemic, insecurity, It’s time to exploit, Buni: The miracle man who revived APC,Unending slaughtering of innocents, youth’s non participation in politics

The series of attacks on governments and civilian properties in the southeast region of the country is bothersome, and if measures are not put in place to cut short such events, it could affect the carrying out of the 2023 elections in the region.

On July 4, 2022, it was reported that unknown hoodlums attacked the INEC office in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. The attack destroyed 748 ballot boxes and 240 voting cubicles, as well as office furniture and equipment.

Similarly, 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, water storage tanks and assorted office furniture and fixtures were destroyed in another INEC office at Izzi local government area of Enugu state on 27 November 2022.

Given the above, the worries aren’t just for the election stoppage, but rather, what exactly will be the southeast situation shortly if these attacks, threats, and intimidations continue? It’s pertinent for the southeast leaders to note that that was how Boko Haram and banditry started in northern Nigeria.

Therefore, I think it is high time the southeast leaders woke up from their deep slumber and put an end to the frequent attacks on the government and civilian properties, and on the other hand, find a lasting solution to a long-time Biafra agitation in the region.

Finally, they should put their hands together and put an end to the long situation and incessant attacks before it get worse and uncontrollable and in failure, they may end up regretting it in the future when the region is hot or on fire.

  • Bashir Babagana Mustapha, Maiduguri.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Letters

Need for fire-fighting trucks on major highways

Letters

On substance abuse among youths

Letters

Stopping arm proliferation

Letters

2023: We need selfless leaders

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More