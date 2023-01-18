Anyaoku is a study in simplicity, humility —Amb Okey Emuchay, Sec Gen, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

SIR, what can you say about Chief Emeka Anyaoku as he clocks 90?

His Excellency, Chief Emeka Anyaoku is one of the best Nigeria, Africa and even the world has ever produced. A two-term Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, the first black person to occupy that position, he left from the Foreign Ministry of Nigeria to join the Commonwealth, so he rose through the ranks in the Commonwealth: Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and was elected twice as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth. I was a young, serving officer at the Nigerian High Commission in London in the 80s when he was at the Commonwealth. Nigeria’s foreign minister then was His Excellency, Major General Ike Nwachukwu. So, as a young Foreign Service officer, I was aware of what happened. And he served without blemish, indeed for two terms and left a very powerful record of achievements. He was also Foreign minister for a very short period in the history of Nigeria.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, together with others, played very critical roles in the fight for freedom in southern Africa: South Africa and Namibia. He was central in the negotiation that led to the release of Nelson Mandela from prison in 1990 and supervised the elections in South Africa in 1994 during which Madiba, as Nelson Mandela is called by many across the globe, was elected as president.

It is important also for me to say that Chief Emeka Anyaoku, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, His Excellency, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who was the first minister of aviation, who died recently, together with more than a hundred world leaders, heads of state, heads of government and royal fathers were in South Africa in 2012 during the burial of Nelson Mandela. Again, I was in South Africa during that period. Before then, I had retired from public service. So, they were part of the world that converged on South Africa for the burial of Nelson Mandela.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku has maintained relationships across the globe in the smallest of countries and in the biggest of them all till date. He is revered and respected for his accomplishments, his candour, his brilliance as an international civil servant and diplomat. At home in Nigeria, he also played a critical role during the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) days for the restoration of democratic rule as a result of the June 12, 1993 election annulment crisis. As Secretary General of the Commonwealth; he ensured that democracy was restored in Nigeria. As usual, he carried himself very well and was able to intervene among all the players during that period. He was an honest broker and, since 1999, we have had two transitions from one president to the other: in 2007, from President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Umaru Yar’Adua, who died; then in 2015, from President Goodluck Jonathan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Chief Emeka Anyaoku towers above his peers in Nigeria and in Africa. He carries himself very well; he knows where he stands on issues that concern the nation. He is an advocate of democracy across the globe and he is also very popular in his community; he has a traditional title, Ichie Adazie of Obosi in Obosi where he comes from in Anambra State. He is revered by the Igwe-in-Council and he has helped in executing several community projects. I think about four years ago, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was in Obosi to lay the foundation of an Anglican church in his town which he was spearheading; this is one of the several things he has done for the people of Obosi.

What do you think are those things Nigerians and their leaders in particular can learn from the lifestyle of Chief Anyaoku?

Good education, good home, passion for improving career, honesty, versatility to solve problems difficult to resolve. He is a diplomat’s diplomat. He is a man that exudes confidence, a man that you must recognise. He carries himself very well. Above all, he is very humble. Chief Emeka Anyaoku is a study in simplicity and humility. All the positions he has occupied all these years have not changed him. He will continue to be a role model for the young generation. But they must be equipped for the 21st century. They need to have good education; they need to have passion for whatever career they have chosen; they need to be focused, honest and trustworthy. These are the virtues that propelled his Excellency, Chief Emeka Anyaoku to the highest level he attained. These are the virtues that have continued to keep him in the public space. These are virtues that are becoming very rare in our current situation and in our society. Chief Emeka Anyaoku is still very strong, very articulate, and with so much wisdom; he has such a network of contacts across the globe, which we need, especially in the Nigeria of today; we need voices like his.

