Southeast leaders and 2023 elections

Letters
By
elections arm INEC CBN Oramah governance Service lawyer Nigerians naira Amotekun orphan recruitment Nigeria’s troubling insecurity, food Tinubu Blasphemy and the rising jungle justice, Makinde We must get it, power women Need for good mental condition, Letter to President, the education sector Varsity administration, Nigeria’s vision in 2050, Need to implement Act, ASUU strike and other flaws in education, 5G Memo to political parties on youth inclusion, ​Saluting Malami and the courage to stand by Nigeria, ​​Yahaya Bello: A huge revelation for Nigeria, On Kaduna’s four working days system, FG must not pamper renegades,  truck deceits On friends with benefits, Sycophancy odili Lagos Assembly deserves commendation, Change begins with me, more than a political slogan, Shortage of staff in Oyo, flooding Avoiding another ASUU strike, Youths Odo Omi election Rickety vehicles on Nigerian roads, Fiditi Need for parliamentary system of government, On indiscriminate sale of sedatives, Nigeria Oyo Insurgency Nigeria, On Gumi’s poor image

The series of attacks on governments and civilian properties in the southeast region of the country is bothersome, and if measures are not put in place to cut short such events, it could affect the carrying out of the 2023 elections in the region.

On July 4, 2022, it was reported that unknown hoodlums attacked the INEC office in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. The attack destroyed 748 ballot boxes and 240 voting cubicles, as well as office furniture and equipment.

Similarly, 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, water storage tanks and assorted office furniture and fixtures were destroyed in another INEC office at Izzi local government area of Enugu state on 27 November 2022.

Given the above, the worries aren’t just for the election stoppage, but rather, what exactly will be the southeast situation shortly if these attacks, threats, and intimidations continue? It’s pertinent for the southeast leaders to note that that was how Boko Haram and banditry started in northern Nigeria.

Therefore, I think it is high time the southeast leaders woke up from their deep slumber and put an end to the frequent attacks on the government and civilian properties, and on the other hand, find a lasting solution to a long-time Biafra agitation in the region.

Finally, they should put their hands together and put an end to the long situation and incessant attacks before it get worse and uncontrollable and in failure, they may end up regretting it in the future when the region is hot or on fire.

  • Bashir Babagana Mustapha, Maiduguri.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


You might also like
Letters

Need for fire-fighting trucks on major highways

Letters

On substance abuse among youths

Letters

For Nigeria’s incoming president

Letters

On 2023 elections and Nigeria’s future

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More