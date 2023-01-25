Southeast leaders and 2023 elections

The series of attacks on governments and civilian properties in the southeast region of the country is bothersome, and if measures are not put in place to cut short such events, it could affect the carrying out of the 2023 elections in the region.

On July 4, 2022, it was reported that unknown hoodlums attacked the INEC office in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. The attack destroyed 748 ballot boxes and 240 voting cubicles, as well as office furniture and equipment.

Similarly, 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, water storage tanks and assorted office furniture and fixtures were destroyed in another INEC office at Izzi local government area of Enugu state on 27 November 2022.

Given the above, the worries aren’t just for the election stoppage, but rather, what exactly will be the southeast situation shortly if these attacks, threats, and intimidations continue? It’s pertinent for the southeast leaders to note that that was how Boko Haram and banditry started in northern Nigeria.

Therefore, I think it is high time the southeast leaders woke up from their deep slumber and put an end to the frequent attacks on the government and civilian properties, and on the other hand, find a lasting solution to a long-time Biafra agitation in the region.

Finally, they should put their hands together and put an end to the long situation and incessant attacks before it get worse and uncontrollable and in failure, they may end up regretting it in the future when the region is hot or on fire.

Bashir Babagana Mustapha, Maiduguri.

