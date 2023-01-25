Igogoro community, Igbo-Eze North LGA assures Gov Ugwuanyi, PDP of support, solidarity

They also applauded the governor for the construction of Community Primary School

The story was the same at Igogoro Umuozzi Ward II, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu, when Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District arrived the community last weekend.

The people, including their religious and traditional leaders, gave Governor Ugwuanyi their endorsement and commended the governor for providing security in Igbo-Eze North LGA, which they said is the most important thing for them.

They also applauded the governor for the construction of Community Primary School (CPS) II Igogoro as well as the ongoing grading of Igogoro road.

The people equally expressed gratitude to the governor for the provision of boreholes in Odumogwu and Nkpunato communities and the rural electrification project in Abba community which they said they executed separately with the N5million that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration gave to each of the over 470 autonomous communities in the state to execute projects of priority in their areas.

They assured Governor Ugwuanyi of their support and solidarity and beseeched God to see “you through in your political ambitions”.