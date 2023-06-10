Ondo State Government on Saturday disclosed that the Memorial Park, built in honour of the slain victims of June 5, 2022 massacre at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, will be inaugurated soon.

The Chairman of the Owo Attack Donation Management Committee, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, who told journalists in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state, during an inspection to the park said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, will officially inaugurate the Memorial Park once it is fully completed.

Akinterinwa, accompanied by other members of the committee, assured that the Governor and the state government have shown tremendous empathy and dedication to immortalising the victims.

Akinterinwa stated that the names of the survivors will be engraved on a walled marble, which will be completed soon, saying the internal work will be finished soon while the Memorial Park will be ready for commissioning.

Earlier in the day, the committee members, along with key government officials including Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, attended a Mass held in memory of the attack victims at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

They later joined Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, the Bishops of the Ondo Catholic Church and the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev Dr Gabriel Abegunrin, to inaugurate the Memorial Park constructed by the Catholic Diocese of Ondo at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

At the inspection tour, Akinterinwa said: “Today, we are here to conduct an inspection tour of the Government Memorial Park with the Bishops and some members of the clergy.

“Although this place has not yet been completed, the Papal Nuncio, the Pope’s representative in Nigeria, has expressed his intention to visit this place and witness our efforts.

“Hence, our presence here today. The Bishops from Ibadan, Ondo, and others have come to see what we are doing and have expressed their appreciation.”

“They have also asked us to convey their gratitude to Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his compassionate response to the affected people from the very beginning of this incident.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE