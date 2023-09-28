Again, retirees in the South West, under of aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), on Thursday, took to the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, protesting non-payment of N8 billion shortfall payment of their benefits.

They sought the assistance of President Bola Tinubu to ensure the release of the N8 billion, which they claimed had been released before the exit of the former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The retirees insisted that the ongoing protest, which was recently held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, capital, will be moved round the capital cities of states in the South West until their dues are paid.

Speaking on the sideline of the protest, the chairman of NUP-CPS in the South West, Chief Joseph Olugbemiga Oyadiran, said: “The shortfall entitlement emanated from the fact that PENCOM erroneously computed our pensions based on the Federal Government Civil Service Grade Level instead of our peculiar Universities CONTISS or HATISS or the Teaching Hospital CONTISS and CONHESS.

“The Authority to Incure Expenditure (AIE) was released in 2019. But, one top official in the Salaries and Wages Commission, Abuja has refused to release both the platform for payment as well as the money to all those elderly beneficiaries. Our members are dying in droves and up till now, we have not received our payments in excess of N8 billion.

“We have submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), but nothing has been done to investigate our matter.

“We expect prompt action from the anti-graft agencies to unravel the mystery behind the non-payment of our entitlements, numbering over 5,000, which had been approved by the Federal Government since 2019. It is with respect to the above that we are calling on the Presidency under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to come to our aid in getting our money.

“We want the Federal Government to know that the N8 billion had been paid, but some individuals have transferred the money to ANUCOPER account. ANUCOPER is the umbrella body of our retired members in the Universities of Ibadan, the University of Ilorin, University of Benin.

“They have not released the money to our members who are owners of this money. We are calling on President Bola Tinubu to assist us in getting our dues. We cannot continue to suffer in old age and die in silence. We need the help of the Federal Government under his able leadership, ” Oyadiran remarked.

