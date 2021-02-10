South-West PDP: Oyinlola’s committee meets party leaders in Ondo

As part of its efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, the Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led South-West PDP Reconciliation Committee on Wednesday met with stakeholders of the party in Akure, the state capital.

Other members of the committee are the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs) Koforola Akerele -Bucknor; former Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru; foremost physician turned politician, Dr Saka Balogun and Barrister Monsuru Kukoyi, who is the secretary of the committee.

The stakeholders, who were drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state, commended the initiative of the Oyinlola-led Reconciliation Committee.

They spoke of how the defection of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko to the Labour Party impacted negatively on the party.

The stakeholders, who included the governorship candidate of the PDP in the November 2020 election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN); all members of the State and Local Government Exco; and former and serving public officials from the state.

All those who spoke at the meeting appealed to the committee to do within their powers to foster unity and make it formidable.

It would be recalled that the committee had been interacting with party stakeholders across the South West PDP.

They also declared their support for Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, as the leader of the party in the zone.

“We express our unflinching support for the leadership of the PDP in the South-West by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde. It has always been the tradition that sitting governors lead the party, especially when you have only one governor as it was in the immediate past,” they said.

Responding, Oyinlola assured the leaders and members of the party that the committee had noted their submissions and would do everything within its powers to bring about peace within the party in the zone.

He, however, said even though some members of the party refused to attend the reconciliation meeting, he was glad that the majority of the stakeholders turned up.

