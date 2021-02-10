Osun Teacher’s recruitment exam: Impostor apprehended in Ilesa CBT centre for writing for his wife

An impostor identified as Adekunle Aremu was on Wednesday apprehended at the CBT centre of Ilesha College of Education while trying to write the Teacher’s recruitment examination for one, Oyinade Sade Adegbite who said to be his wife.

The impostor who said to be impersonating for the wife has been handed over to the law enforcement agents for further investigations and prosecution.

Investigations revealed that the perpetrator of the unholy act was nabbed by the officials of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps and JAMB officials when they perceived that, the culprit photograph did not match with the photo records of applicants stored on the database of the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on the development, the state commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunsho Oladoyin condemned the act of impersonation, maintaining that, it is shameful and embarrassing that a prospective teacher could be found committing such heinous crimes.”

He said, “It is shameful that somebody who wants to teach students academically and morally could be involved in fraudulent malpractice, what example is such a person going to set for the students, the commissioner queried. This is rather unfortunate.”

“I am using this opportunity to warn our young people to desist from cutting corners, they should know that integrity pays and it’s the only way to success.”

“The suspect has however been handed over to the law enforcement agents for further investigation and prosecution,” he submitted.

