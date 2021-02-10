Osun Teacher’s recruitment exam: Impostor apprehended in Ilesa CBT centre for writing for his wife

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun Teacher's recruitment, Seven kidnappers arrested, Man hacks wife, Osun lawmakers in face-off, Osun, Man beaten to death, osun girl, Osun achievements, osun kidnap victim, osun kidnappers

An impostor identified as Adekunle Aremu was on Wednesday apprehended at the CBT centre of Ilesha College of Education while trying to write the Teacher’s recruitment examination for one, Oyinade Sade Adegbite who said to be his wife.

The impostor who said to be impersonating for the wife has been handed over to the law enforcement agents for further investigations and prosecution.

Investigations revealed that the perpetrator of the unholy act was nabbed by the officials of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps and JAMB officials when they perceived that, the culprit photograph did not match with the photo records of applicants stored on the database of the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on the development, the state commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunsho Oladoyin condemned the act of impersonation, maintaining that, it is shameful and embarrassing that a prospective teacher could be found committing such heinous crimes.”

He said, “It is shameful that somebody who wants to teach students academically and morally could be involved in fraudulent malpractice, what example is such a person going to set for the students, the commissioner queried. This is rather unfortunate.”

“I am using this opportunity to warn our young people to desist from cutting corners, they should know that integrity pays and it’s the only way to success.”

“The suspect has however been handed over to the law enforcement agents for further investigation and prosecution,” he submitted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Osun Teacher’s recruitment  Osun Teacher’s recruitment 

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Osun Teacher’s recruitment  Osun Teacher’s recruitment 

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Reps constitute Service Chiefs’ screening Committee

Latest News

Insecurity: Oluwo recommends compulsory education for herders

Latest News

Present your case before us, Senate President tells aggrieved Nigerians

Latest News

South-West PDP: Oyinlola’s committee meets party leaders in Ondo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More