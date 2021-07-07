South West Governors set up Committee on Constitution Review

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The six governors of the South West zone met on Tuesday night  with members of the House of Representatives and Senators from the states

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the meeting which lasted for over two hours, the governors and federal lawmakers jointly resolved to present a common position as regards to the amendment to the 1999  Constitution.

Ondo State governor and Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu who read the communique disclosed that the meeting resolved to

set up a  committee made of up senators led by the  Senate caucus chairman and House of Representatives caucus chairman and attorneys of the South West states.

“The committee is to harmonize our position so that we can present it when necessary before the two House and at the end of the day have a constitutional amendment  that have our serious input.” 

The meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Governors in attendance were Dapo Abiodun, Babajide Sanwoolu, Seyi Makinde and Gboyega Oyetola, of Ogun, Lagos, Oyo  and Osun states, respectively.

Ekiti state governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi and his Ondo State counterpart who incidentally is the Chairman of Southern Governors Forum and South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu presided.

 

