Imoke commends Okowa as he inaugurates Alihame/Agbor-Nta/Oki road

Apart from various road and other infrastructure projects, the Okowa administration has inaugurated a new secondary school transformed from a dilapidated primary school in Boji Boji area of Agbor and upgraded a college of education to a full-fledged university which is expected to take off in the 2021/22 academic session alongside two new others.

The people’s expression was also shown in different traditional dances, especially by women groups that trooped out to receive Okowa and former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, at the inauguration of the newly constructed Alihame/Agbor-Nta/Oki road.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the joy of the Agbor citizens were further taken to the next level when the issue of the university’s medical school (Delta State University, Agbor) was laid to rest by Okowa that it was not removed to another place, nay Owa Alero (Okowa’s village) as earlier rumoured.

Speaking at the inauguration of the reconstructed Alihame-Agbor-Nta-Oki, President-General of Agbor Development Union, Mr Larry Onyechei, thanked Governor Okowa for the road which he said, had automatically put an end to the suffering of the people of Alihame and the other communities.

Onyechi, who was represented by the secretary of the union, Dr Onyemechi Ugbo, however, drew the attention of the state government to the problems of flooding and erosion which had become a threat to buildings and the durability of the road.

The community also drew the attention of the government to the deteriorated Uromi Junction by Asaba/Agbor/Benin expressway and the Obi Ikechukwu road besides Agbor Technical College which have become a major ecological problem due to erosion.

Governor Okowa added that: “this is a federal road that connects Agbor, Warri to Benin highway and I am glad that the road has been fully completed and you can now move freely to Benin without any hitch.”

Inaugurating the 10.5 kilometres road, Senator Imoke said that Okowa was the pride of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a great leader celebrated by the party, especially in the South-South.

He commended him for his humility and outstanding accomplishments in Delta State, saying “Okowa is one governor that we all celebrate and it is a great honour and privilege to be invited by a man that we all admire as a great leader.

“We respect him for his humility and integrity.He is God-fearing and silent performer and I believe that Nigeria needs people like Ifeanyi Okowa.

“I have worked with him over the years and I have found out that we have produced a good leader not just for Deltans but Nigerians and I believe that he has more to offer Nigerians.

“He has brought significant transformation, grassroots development and economic opportunities for the people of the impacted communities.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have this type of leadership in many other states. What you have there are flamboyant leaders that don’t listen to the people.”

Imoke further said that Okowa was the ‘glue’ that held the South-South together and urged people of Delta to continue to celebrate him.

In appreciation of the numerous projects in the Agbor community in Ika South Local Government Area of the state, the people presented a big cow to Governor Okowa.

