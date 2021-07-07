Kwale-Beneku bridge ready by February 2022 —Okowa

The Kwale-Beneku bridge project across Ase River and linking communities in Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East local government areas of Delta State will be ready in February 2022.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this shortly after inspecting the project, saying the bridge was of great significance to the government and its people, especially as the area contributed to oil and gas production in Nigeria.

He said that for the critical position of the area to the oil industry, it was the expectation of the state government that oil companies operating in the area should have constructed the bridge over the years.

He said that government, however, took the gauntlet to construct the bridge since the oil companies have failed to do the needful.

According to him, the Kwale-Beneku bridge was significant because “it is going to open up the other side of the bridge. Unfortunately, for many years the oil companies have been using this pontoon here and I don’t think it ought to be so.

“I actually felt that the oil companies, particularly AGIP, should have before now constructed a bridge across this place but since they couldn’t do it, we cannot ignore our people.

“A lot of oil facilities are on the other side and there is a need to open up access to the place from Ndokwa West to Ndokwa East Local Government Area because it is quite important.

“I remember coming on a campaign using the pontoon, on one of the occasions when we were trying to cross, some of our people fell into the river and we cannot continue to allow such to happen because the people across matter a lot to us.”

“They are part of the state and more so, they are part of the oil and gas producing communities in Nigeria.”

