South Korean boy band BTS meets with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes targeting Asian Americans

Global K-Pop stars BTS were at The White House on Tuesday to speak with President Biden about anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.

With their dance videos and catchy songs, BTS is one of the most popular pop bands in the world. At a White House press briefing, they talked about the importance of inclusion and representation.

Through an interpreter, BTS’ Jimin told reporters, “We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.” Suga added, “It’s not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

Last year President Biden signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to give law enforcement resources to investigate crimes against Asian Americans and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders.

