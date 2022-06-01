APC Convention: Controversy over Cross River’s delegates list as Ekpenyong alleges alterations

Stakeholders in the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have raised the alarm over the delegates list from the South-south state as the party prepares for its presidential convention.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chief Francis Ekpenyong, who spoke on behalf of Cross Rivers Authentic Adhoc National Delegates asked the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to take more than passing interest in the list of party faithful from Cross Rivers State to be submitted by the State Chairman, Alphonsus Eba.

Ekpenyong alleged that the list has been doctored to favour perceived cronies of the Cross Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade.

He said:” The attention of members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River State Chapter has been drawn to the fraudulent, meddlesome interference and day-light theft of the mandate of members of the party in the state who were elected National delegates in the just-concluded National delegates election of 17th May 2022.

“As members and stakeholders, we are very concerned and write to state that the party should follow its Constitution and guidelines as it relates to the National delegate lists submitted to the party. That the only valid and recognized list of elected National delegates is that of the one conducted on the 17th day of May 2022, which does not include the names of the State Working Committee Members of the party.

“That the purported National delegate lists suggesting a parallel exercise and carrying the names of the State Working Committee Members such as Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba under Yala Local Government Area, Barr. Mensah Offiong Bassey under Calabar South Local Government Area, Lion Okara Ekawu under Bekwarra Local Government Area, Engr. (Dr.) Thomas Uko Aruku under Ogoja Local Government Area, Erasmus Ekpang under Boki Local Government Area, Hon. Prince Titi Ndifon under Akamkpa Local Government Area should therefore be ignored and/or disregarded as being forged as the original national delegates list was altered and/or falsified.





“For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby state clearly that Governor Ayade, Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbor, Barr. Alphonus Ogar Eba, Sen. Stephen Adi Odey, Engr (Dr) Thomas Uko Aruku just but a few did not take part in the National delegate election and they are not delegates from their respective Local Government Areas of Cross River State.

“We make bold to say that the so-called National delegates list presented to the party by the State Working Committee Members of the party was based on a poorly scripted skit comedy shot by the State Chairman of the party and his co-conspirators.

“That the action and inactions of the State Working Committee Members of our dear party have the tendency of compromising the process and to deprive the elected National delegates of their rights as delegates to participate in the nomination of the presidential candidate of their own choice.

“That they have no right to alter the delegate lists without following due process and the party Constitutions.”

While appealing to the NWC to do the right thing, Chief Ekpenyong urged the national stakeholders to act fast and follow the already existing delegate lists sent to the National Secretary dated the 17th day of May, 2022 being the date the National delegate election took place at various 18 Local Government Areas of Cross River State.”

