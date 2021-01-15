Sorrow as accident claims six children of same family, nine others in Edo

There were sorrow, tears and anguish in Ague-Uromi, Esan-North East Local Government Area of Edo State on Friday as six children of the same parents were crushed to death by a Mercedes Benz car.

Tribune Online gathered that the children, four girls and two boys were playing football when an approaching Mercedes Benz car, which is an attempt to dodge a pothole, swerved and killed them‎ on the spot. another account of the incident said the children were crossing the road when the car ran into them.

In another road accident in the same axis, nine others were killed in multiple accidents at Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The Arue-Uromi accident reportedly provoked anger as residents of the community immediately blocked the road and burnt the Mercedes Benz.

The Agbede accident, Saturday Tribune learnt, was multiple accidents involving a Petrol tanker, a Sienna bus and two other vehicles.

While nine people, eight males and‎ one female, reportedly died, an unspecified number of other passengers were also said to have‎ sustained injuries.

Edo State Sector‎ Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Benameisia, who confirmed the accident, attributed it to brake failure on the part of the tanker as well as over speeding by the Sienna bus.

