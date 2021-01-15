Armed Forces Day: Buhari, others honour fallen heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday led other senior government officials to honour the memories of fallen heroes on the occasion of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The event, which took place at the National Arcade, Abuja, saw the president leading Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the service chiefs in laying wreaths.

Other senior government officials who laid wreaths at the ceremony included the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Also participating were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister for the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, among others.

Buhari later signed the customary register and released pigeons in a symbolic gesture for peace as part of the ceremony to mark the year event.

The occasion also witnessed prayers offered by the Director, Chaplain Services, Roman Catholic, Nigerian Airforce, Group Captain Pasau, and the Director, Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Mustafa, for both Christian and Islamic faiths.

The prayers were said in memory of those who paid the supreme price for the country.

Christian and Muslim services had earlier been held in churches and mosques to commemorate the day.

