The erstwhile Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Oyo State, Ayodele Sonubi, was at the weekend decorated with a new rank of Commissioner of Police.

The decoration was held at Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, also ordered the immediate posting of CP Sonubi to Oyo Police Command, according to a statement by the Force spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He is to take over from the command’s outgoing Police Commissioner, Adebola Hamzat, who has been elevated to the position of an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

CP Sonubi enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992.

He was Divisional Traffic Officer/Divisional Crime Officer at ‘C’ Division, Ilorin between 1994 and 1995, and Unit Commander, Police Mobile Force in Calabar, Port Harcourt and Uyo between 1995 and 2004.

Sonubi also worked as O/C CIB in Abia State Command, O/C Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Rivers State, Commander of Joint Task Force Team in United Nations Missions in Liberia and Divisional Police Officer in Abia, Cross River, Ogun and Oyo states.

After his promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, CP Sonubi became the Area Commander, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja; Maitama, Abuja; Area ‘N’, Ikorodu, Lagos, and Agodi, Ibadan.

When he became Deputy Commissioner of Police, he served as DC Admin., Airwing, Lagos in 2021; DC CID in Ekiti State between 2021 and 2022; and DC CID, Iyaganku, Ibadan, from March 2022 until his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

He attended courses, including SPO Traffic Management, PMF Unit Operation Training, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) Operation Training, Community Policing and Counter Violent Extremism and Crisis Leadership Training in the United States, among others.

CP Sonubi is a member of Alumni Association in University of Lagos; International Law Enforcement Academy, Roswell, USA; and International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA.

A recreational tennis player, CP Sonubi is an ardent fan of Arsenal Football Club and a driving freak.

He is married to Mrs Doyinsola Ayo-Sonubi and blessed with children.