Oyo Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola has urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-kabir celebration for reflection, unity, and giving.

He also described the season as a period that reminds of the importance of selflessness, compassion, and generosity.

He further urged Nigerians to use this festive period to strengthen bonds of friendship and brotherhood among one another.

Olayiwola also urged residents to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice and love in their daily interactions.

This is as he urged residents of the state to continue to pray for continued prosperity, good health and harmony in the state.