Son’s death: Ebenezer Obey appreciates Adeboye, fans, others

Music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has appreciated well-meaning Nigerians, and fans that sympathised with him across the globe, over the passage of his late son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi.

The veteran musician, also restated that the recent launch of Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry (FADAM) was aimed at converting adversity into societal solutions.

As part of the efforts to transform lives with the new initiative, Obey has launched a campaign tagged, “5 Minutes Daily Prayers for the alcoholics and drug-addicted persons and their parents and families.”

In a press release signed and made available by his General Manager, Mr Tunji Odunmbaku, the music legend, expressed his gratitude to everyone, especially the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and other notable clerics and well-meaning Nigerians that identified with him over the unfortunate incident, just as he stressed that he is leaving no stone unturned to transform lives through the newly launch ministry.

The release reads in part: “I sincerely thank you all for your messages, they mean a lot to me and the entire Obey- Fabiyi family. I can’t thank everyone enough for the outpouring of love, concern, and support. It was indeed overwhelming.

“I want to specially thank Daddy G.O., Pastor E. A. Adeboye, his Excellencies, Governors, Distinguished Senators, Traditional Rulers, and other great men of God too numerous to mention, well-meaning Nigerians, corporate bodies, and fans from home and in the Diaspora. I thank you all once again, and I pray that God will grant peace to all grieving parents and victims of alcoholism and drug addiction all over the world.

“While it is very painful that we lost Yinka through alcoholism, the Holy Spirit led me to turn the pain into the FADAM initiative, i.e. (Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry).

“Though Yinka was not into drugs, we must accept the fact that either alcoholism or drug, brings the same pain, sadness, and shame to the parents of the victims, which the FADAM initiative was established to address.

“Permit me to use this medium to emphasise that the recently inaugurated “Freedom from Alcoholism and Drugs Addiction Ministry (FADAM)” was aimed at converting adversity into societal solutions.

“I have received enquiries from some affected parents who wanted to know if FADAM already had rehabilitation facilities to which they could send their children, but I want to state categorically that we are yet to establish a rehabilitation facility.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Surprisingly, the MD/CEO of G-Text Homes, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, on his condolence visit recently, announced a donation of one acre of land to put up a rehabilitation facility for the victims of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

This donation of the one acre of land is an answered prayer for the building of a rehabilitation centre as many people have suggested having a rehabilitation facility. The rehabilitation centre will, therefore, run as an NGO. The setting up of this NGO will commence soon to have psychiatric doctors and other professionals that will assist in the rehabilitation process.

“Meanwhile, l am also using this medium to announce special 5 minutes of daily prayer from people across the globe to pray and intercede for parents and the victims of alcoholism and drug addiction, starting from September.

“No matter where you are or your location, you can be part of this five minutes prayer intercession every day as we’re people of different languages all over the world. I believe so much in the power of prayers because, with God, all things are possible through prayers. I, therefore, look forward to the people who will join us in this great commission.

“Now that Yinka has gone to rest and our moment of grief has subsided, l am rededicating the rest of my life to the work of God Almighty and service to humanity. Once again, l thank you all,” the release stated.