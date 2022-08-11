SON to adopt international certification on education management standards in Nigeria

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has concluded plans to adopt international standards for education management in Nigeria as a means to improve education in the country.

Speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of the National Technical Committee for adoption and certification of education management standards, the Director General of SON, Alhaji Farouk Salim, said one of the challenges facing Nigeria has been international standards both in products and services delivery which is why the SON is aligning to best international practice.

“One of SON’s mandate is to support all businesses in determining the quality of products/services using; standardisation, certifications and quality assurance. As such our decision to adopt this international standard on educational organisations management system ISO 21001:2018 is apt at this time when we have opened our borders to all forms of trade with other African countries.

“It is important that we promote and sustain our learning institutions by ensuring that the services that are provided in our schools meet the needs of learners, promote equal opportunities for all students and earn the confidence and approval of learners’ sponsors in order to contribute their quota to national growth and development,” he said.

The DG who was represented by Timothy Abner, Director of Training services at the SON, added that although the government is doing a lot to upgrade the standard of products and the education sector, he however also noted there should be additional effort to adopt and establish this international best practice will assist Nigeria to always deliver globally recognised services and products in different sectors of the economy.

He added that the Committee is saddled with the responsibility of drawing up requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of educational organisations’ management systems.

