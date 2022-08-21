SON moves to boost Nigerian export, insists on accurate calibration of products

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is seeking to boost Nigerian export through calibration of products manufactured in the country to stand in line with international best practices as a means of enabling goods produced in Nigeria to compete favourably in the global market.

Speaking in Abeokuta at the weekend, the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, warned manufacturers to desist from patronising quacks who claim to have calibration certificates, noting that these unscrupulous individuals do not have the competence and authority to carry out calibration according to international standards.

He said that the National Metrology Institute (NMI), represented Nigeria in all matters of metrology, noting that the highest accuracy standard of measurement in Nigeria was traceable to the institute.

Salim explained that NMI has state-of-the-art equipment and staff, trained to carry out these services according to international best practices in Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“These unscrupulous people do not do calibration and Nigerians should be very careful at the request they are entertaining because those who are not adding value to them cannot help them to grow.

“So we need to show that calibration is done according to International Organisation for Legal Metrology (IOLM) recommendations.”

He emphasized that the machines must be calibrated to achieve equity in business while also ensuring that products do not fall short of the requirements of the standards.

“The consumers will get value for their money, the manufacturers will be happy because they are producing their products to meet the requirements of SON and that means that Nigerians will be happy to use these products,” he said.

He added: “Metrology ensures that all the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) for Nigeria’s economic development stands.





“For every component of infrastructural development projects to stand, measurement must be accurate, traceable to the highest level of measurement instruments in Nigeria and these are stored in the institute.”

He noted that the NMI had the capacity to handle such measurements in the areas of mass and related quantities such as pressure, volume, temperature, metrology in chemistry, electrical measurements, dimensions, lengths and all the other parameters that could help Nigeria achieve economic development.

“NMI is there to help industries grow, to help government grow and to give value for money spent by Nigerian consumers whenever they are carrying out purchases, carrying out contractual agreements and carrying out the measurement in practice.

“SON is proud to equip the NMI to serve Nigerians in the areas of measurements,” he said

Highlighting some of its economic benefits, he said metrology facilitates transactions in trade and commerce, serves as a pillar for the development of science, helps in the determination of major physical and chemical constants and brings about the development of technology to a nation and promotes mass production in industries.

He also said that metrology serves as a catalyst for compliance monitoring and control of substandard products in a nation.

According to him, it has been generally accepted that there is a direct relationship between the accurate measurement capability and the industrial development of a country.

He added that the role and benefit of calibration improve the health of citizens and ensure a safe environment, promotes improved quality of MSME products, process and services, improves the health of citizens and ensure a safe environment

“Metrology helps conserve foreign exchange that would have been paid to foreign NMIs, full collection of government excise and taxes based on accurate measurement, boost country’s export base by promoting improved quality of products.”

He concluded that NMI under his leadership had been properly equipped to carry out some major jobs in the oil industry equipment on Pressure and Temperature.

10 Killed, Over 225 Communities Ravaged By Flood In Adamawa, Kano, Jigawa

SON moves to boost Nigerian export, insists on accurate calibration of products

NBC Extends Revocation Of Operational Licenses Of 52 Broadcast Stations To Wednesday

SON moves to boost Nigerian export, insists on accurate calibration of products