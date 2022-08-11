Awolowo pays tribute to late Captain Hosa, assures family of success of Greenhouse Farm

The former Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council and President, National Trade Promotion Organisations, Mr. Segun Awolowo, has assured the family of the late Benin billionaire and philanthropist, Captain Wells Okunbo Idahosa, that their late patriarch’s venture into agriculture would pay off.

Mr. Awolowo, who spoke at the one year memorial of the passing of Okunbo, popularly known as Captain Hosa, said he did not have the opportunity to read his tribute at the funeral of the business mogul last year.

He also disclosed that he was instrumental to persuading the late Captain Hosa to venture into farming, describing the Greenhouse Farm as the largest of its kind in the West Africa sub-region.

“Let me confess here, and to other members of the family, to let people know that I stand guilty in getting Captain to build this Greenhouse and invest in this. I’m fully guilty of it. I know many of you know him as an oil and gas man, but I convinced him to come into agriculture and farming; and the plan we had, this is just one-tenth of it, and this is the largest Greenhouse Farm in West Africa, and indeed, one of its kind in Africa. So, I’m guilty as charged because the millions of dollars could have gone elsewhere.

“But let me assure you, family, that what is out there in the future is bigger than what you have now, and you stand to enjoy it”, Awolowo assured the deceased’s children and family members.

In his tribute, Awolowo said: “The hands of a generous man are like the clouds of heaven which drop upon the earth fruits, cabbage, and flowers; too much empathy. Empathy is a word that resonates in my mind when thinking about Captain.

“Indeed, Goleman (Daniel) identifies three types of empathy: Cognitive empathy; that’s ability to understand another’s perspective. Emotional empathy – that is ability to physically feel what another man feels. And most important, and when I say this one to you, you know it really relates to empathic concern- that is the ability to sense what another needs before he even asks for it. And that is Captain.

“He was a man who God had given riches, and blessed him with the mind to use it for empathy. He was a man peculiarly favoured by God. He was pleased with his wealth because it afforded him the means to show empathy. His desire to demonstrate empathy meant he was constantly armed with a torchlight looking for people in need.

“He had a large heart for which his generosity and empathy radiated to all and sundry who were fortunate enough to cross path with him. And it can be said that the grief and anxieties of men excited his compassion. Captain considered it his duty to be a friend to mankind. His legendary acts of generosity commands admiration, I’m sure even from the saints above.

“However, it is written that perils and misfortunes, and want and pain, and injury, are more or less the certain lot of every man, and Captain was no exception. However, his fortitude sustained him throughout his illness. He put all his trust in God.

“Indeed, one of his favourite songs was “My trust is in You” by David G; and I can just picture him dancing painlessly and joins in now as he sings the song ‘Lion of Judah, my trust is in You…”