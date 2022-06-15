Ogun worshippers to conduct rituals over massacre in Owo church on Thursday

Worshippers of Ogun in Owo Local Government of Ondo State, on Wednesday declared that open rituals would be conducted to unravel those behind the terror attack on St.Francis Catholic Church, where over 40 people were confirmed dead.

According to the Ogun worshippers, there would be restrictions of movement in the town during the rituals which are being organised to rain curses on the perpetrators of the attack.

It was gathered that the purpose of the rituals is for the worshippers to conjure the power of the god og iron to punish the terrorists that killed innocent worshippers at Catholic Church last week.

According to the information circulated by the worshippers, there would be restriction of movement for two hours between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m..

But a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Olowo Owo, Mr. Sam Adewale, said there are no restrictions of movement in the town over the plan by the worshippers.

According to him, the economic and social activities of the town should not be paralysed over the invocation of the spirit and urged the members of the public to continue with their normal activities.

He said “this scheduled traditional step for tomorrow does not in any way disturb the normal daily routine of inhabitants and visitors alike in the ancient town,as there would be no restrictions to human and vehicular movements.

“Please note that even the designated areas where the people in charge of the invocation are to perform the necessary rituals are also free for movements but it is only that there would be strict traffic control.

“To this end, no member of the public is disturbed to carry out his or her lawful economic and social activities as the programme will only last for one hour.





“Therefore, you are advised to go about your daily life activities without any molestation whatsoever.”