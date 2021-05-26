Sokoto govt to restructure, reposition vigilante groups to tackle insecurity

Sokoto State government has reiterated the need to restructure and reposition the vigilante groups in the state so as to enable them to strengthen and assist the subsisting federal government security outfits in the state.

This, according to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, becomes necessary in the face of pockets of security breaches being experienced recently in the Rabah local government axis in the Eastern flank of the state.

Governor Tambuwal disclosed this policy thrust in the offing, on Monday, at Gandi town in Rabah local government area of the state, where bandits clashed with some local vigilante groups leading to the death of 21 people.

“We’re going to restructure and reposition the vigilante groups in Sokoto State. We are going to make sure that we provide them with motorcycles and communications gadgets so that they can be communicating with security agencies effectively; and for them to provide basic information and guide to the security agencies,” Governor Tambuwal said.

In addition, the governor said his administration will also provide some allowances to the vigilante members “for the sacrifices they are making towards providing security to their localities, the state and the country.

“I must commend our security agencies for working so hard. They have been doing their best at the level of the Security Council of the state in which the Sultan of Sokoto is a member,” he explained, emphasizing that the Council has been coordinating security activities in the state and established peace in the Northern axis, including Silame, Binji and Tangaza local government areas.

Noting that he has been reliably informed by the Chairman of Rabah local government area that the 21 victims of the recent onslaught were among the vigilantes recognised by the security agencies in the state, Governor Tambuwal

pledged that the state government will advance a token of gifts and cash assistance to the families of the victims “to ameliorate their sufferings.”

He also pledged that in view of the security breaches being experienced in the area; and in order to boost the easy movement of goods and people, his administration will look into the possibility of working on the dilapidated Lambar Rabah-Bakura (Zamfara State), hitherto thought to be a Federal road.

“I have also observed that the electrical connection between Gandi and Rabah has been affected. I have directed the local government Chairman to conduct an assessment and submit it to the state government. Without delay the state government will put it in order soonest,” the governor added.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives and the overall security of the country.

