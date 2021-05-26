Lokoja Ganaja Road: Residents seek revocation, describe contractors as incompetent

Concerned Residents of Ganaja Junction to Ganaja road have expressed worries over the delay in the ongoing construction of the 7km Ganaja Junction to Ganaja Village road, described the contractors as incompetent, and showing lackadaisical attitude because of the non-challant supervision of the Supervising Ministry.

Recalled that the road works began last year, but residents have expressed dismay with the slow pace of works insisting that the contractors are deceptive and showing the highest level of incompetence to have ever secured the contract in the first place.

According to some respondents, the delay and poor quality of work done so far, with the contractors employing manual process in highly Technical work have led to frequent losses of lives along the road while the quality of work from all indication cannot stand the test of time.

For instance, Mathew Jakolo living in the 500 Unit said the seeming incompetence of the contractors handling the rehabilitation of the Lokoja – Ganaja road, calls for a serious question.

He lamented that it is in the first place on heard of for a 7km road to be shared amongst four contractors, yet no work done in quantity and quality, fingered the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in ensuring quality and standard.

Few weeks ago, resident of the communities on the route had threatened to embark on a mass protest to demand revocation of the 7 kilometres road contract awarded to about four different contractors.

They had to sheath their sword owing to appeal by the Controller of Works and Housing, who promised an improvement but to no avail.

The Nigerianpost gathered that on receipt of the threat letter from the Ganaja community, a suburb of Lokoja metropolis, the Federal Controller of Works in Kogi, Engr Jimoh Kajogbola, hurriedly convened a meeting of stakeholders where he urged communities across the community to resist the temptation of embarking on protest over poor execution of road projects.

Kajogbola who advised them to better cooperate and support contractors handling various road construction and rehabilitation projects in their areas, also cautioned the communities to embrace dialogue in addressing issues of anomalies and infringements in the execution of the projects.

But worried by the fact that no gains have been recorded following the appeal, the residents again have called for the revocation, insisting that even if allowed for several years to come, the Contractors are grossly incompetent, particularly that no pressure is coming from the Supervising Ministry.

The last stakeholders meeting it would be recalled was attended by the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police, media professionals and representatives of the contractors, representatives of the Ganaja community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area in attendance.

At the meeting, the Controller had tasked the communities to cooperate with the contractors to enable them to deliver quality jobs, in line with the contract terms within the specified time, but with the slow pace of work and the health hazard facing the resident along the corridor, they seem to have lost hope and patience and Plan to protest in the coming days.

A representative of the Ganaja community, at the last meeting Mr Abdulrahim Okekenu, had appealed to the contractors to be wetting the road while work was in progress, to avoid too much dust, stressing that the dust constituted a health hazard, to members of the Community this appeal so far has not been implemented by the Contracting firms.

The spokesman of the contractors Mr Ben Ikyo who was at the meeting had pledged to abide by the resolutions of the meeting, saying that efforts would be made to ensure timely completion of the rehabilitation works but the promise seems to be a failed promise.

The grouse of the residents’ communities along the Ganaja Junction to Ganaja Village road corridor borders on the alleged loss of lives, following road accidents caused by unrestrained diversions, excessive dust, blockage of routes without signs, slow pace of work and untold hardship being caused by the contractors.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lokoja Ganaja Road: Residents seek revocation, describe contractors as incompetent

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Lokoja Ganaja Road: Residents seek revocation, describe contractors as incompetent