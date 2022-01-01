Sokoto govt approves N1.6bn for projects

Sokoto State executive council has approved the sum of over N1.631 billion for the execution of various projects across the state this year.

This was part of the outcome of a state executive council meeting held at Government House, Sokoto on Friday.

A breakdown of the sum shows that the construction of a tarred road from Maruda-Tsaki- Lambo-Gantamo-Gajara will gulp over N475 million while N221 million will be spent on the purchase of the bulk of rural water scheme maintenance materials.

The state Commissioner for Information, Hon. Isah Bajini Galadanchi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, further gave the remaining breakdown as the approval of the sum of over N420 million for the rehabilitation of 120 number broken water schemes in the rural areas of the state.

The Commissioner assisted by his Rural Development counterpart, Alhaji Usman Dan Madami Isa, added that the council has also approved the purchase of electrical materials for use in rural areas at the cost of N515 million.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Sokoto govt approves N1.6bn for projects Sokoto govt approves N1.6bn for projects Sokoto govt approves N1.6bn for projects Sokoto govt approves N1.6bn for projects.