Bandits kidnap lecturer’s wife, two daughters in Zamfara

Bandits have kidnapped the wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau in Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday.

Findings gathered that the wife, Binta Umar Jabaka and the two daughters, Maryam Abdurrazak and Hafsat Abdurrazak were kidnapped in their house, at Mareri suburb at around 1 am.

A staff of the College, Mohammad Lawal revealed that the bandits gained access to their house apparently to kidnap the lecturer. However, they searched the house for one hour but the lecturer had to take cover in the ceiling.

‘The gunmen jumped over the wall and entered into Dr Abdurrazak’s residence in order to kidnap him but he escaped through the ceiling”.

“They searched the house for over an hour looking for him, but when they could not find him, they abducted his wife, Binta and his two daughters, Maryam and Hafsat”.

According to Lawal, the bandits have called Dr Abdurrazak this afternoon and told him that, they were holding his wife and two children.

“They called him this afternoon and told him that, his wife and two daughters are in their hands but they did not specifically tell him the money he is to give as ransom”.

When contacted, police image maker, SP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident stressing that “the Command has since drafted its Tactical operatives to pursue the bandits in order to rescue the victims”.

