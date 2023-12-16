Fears has gripped all the newly appointed caretaker Chairmen of local government areas and the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ondo State, over possible dismissal by the Acting governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This follows the directives by Ayedatiwa that all the accounts of the local councils in the state be freezed while the directive also stopped the newly created LCDA not to open new accounts.

A letter to the local councils reads, “Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency the acting governor of Ondo state had directed that all spending/expenditure from local government account should be suspended, no signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

“Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”

Speaking on the development, one of the caretaker chairmen. who confirmed the report under anonymity, said the development was worrisome and disturbing.

According to him, the directive from the Acting governor is seen as a move by Ayedatiwa to assert authority in line with his vision as well as to cut a niche for himself.

He said: “Yes, he has blocked account of the local government.

“He is doing it to make the caretaker chairmen fall in line ahead of the party primary next year.

“He believes the local government fund has been diverted.”

