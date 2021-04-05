Sokoto: 80,000 to benefit from conditional cash transfer

More than eighty thousand (80,000) people will benefit from the Federal Government National Conditional Cash Transfer program in Sokoto State.

National Project Coordinator Conditional Cash Transfer Office Jafar Yabo stated this while speaking with newsmen during the enrollment training for Community facilitators in Sokoto.

Yabo stated that in the previous exercise Sokoto state recorded only 3,200 beneficiaries, noting that with the effort of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs the number has been increased to 33,000 in the first phase and the 53,000 after, making it to over eighty thousand beneficiaries.

He noted that the number was spread across the 23 Local Government Area of the State according to their poverty line.

He stressed that the targeted beneficiaries are the poor and vulnerable household who are selected using world bank targeting mechanism to benefit from monthly ten thousand naira stipends.

Yabo maintained that the conditional cash Transfer program was pivotal to President Muhammadu Buhari promise of lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

He said for now they are training community facilitators to go to the field and start capturing the new beneficiaries assuring that the exercise will be non-partisan.

Speaking earlier in his remarks, the acting permanent secretary Ministry of Women affairs Hajiya Kulu-Nuhu said the State Government has provided all the necessary support for the success of the exercise.

She said in the State, women constitute the largest percentage of the beneficiaries because of their vulnerable nature and they are the care givers.

About 152 Community facilitators are currently receiving training.

