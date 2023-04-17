Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate in Gada-Goronyo Federal Constituency, Usman Gorau, has defeated his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, Musa Adar.

The 33-year-old is a former Senate President and National Vice President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, SSA on Students Matters, and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sokoto State.

In a Facebook post, Gorau thanked God for facilitating his victory at the polls.

“Say to Allah, the sovereign of the Kingdom: You give the kingdom to whomever You will, and you remove the kingdom from whomever You want, and You honour whom You will, and You humiliate whom You will. With Your hand is good. Indeed, you are above all,” he wrote.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Gorau got 29, 679 votes to defeat Musa Adar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adar is the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency. He polled 25,549 votes to lose his fifth-term bid.

The lawmaker was first elected into the green chamber in 2007 and won subsequent elections in 2011, 2015, and 2019 respectively.

