The buzz surrounding, ace comedian, Macaroni and actress-cum-producer, Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni’s ‘wedding ceremony’ highlights the intriguing intersection of reality and fiction in the entertainment world.

With a star-studded cast, the movie “Singleness is Bliss” seems to have sparked curiosity and anticipation, creating a unique blend of excitement both on and off the screen as many can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.

The ongoing movie production featured celebrities including, Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Afeez Adetoro (Saka), Bimbo Akintola, and Sanyeri, among others.

According to the UK-based actress Fisayo, the movie, which recently wrapped up the Nigeria version production, will commence the United Kingdom production version this weekend.

Kosoko, embodying the groom’s father, highlighted the film’s ability to harmonise tradition and trends, emphasising the movie’s must-watch status.

“Though my role is short, I found the work more interesting as blended the value of tradition and trends. I was also impressed to see the experts behind the production and the sophisticated equipment used in the cast,” he added.

The actress-cum-producer, also known for her philanthropy through the Jewel Empowerment Foundation (JEF), thanked all involved in the project’s success, confident that “Singleness is Bliss” marks a significant achievement in her career, hinting at more remarkable productions in the pipeline.

“We have produced a film of high quality in terms of the technicalities, equipment, and cast and crew. The main focus is to engage my fans, foster my career, and continue my quota in the industry. I have bigger plans and I know God will help me achieve my dreams. I want people to watch out for the movie, Singleness is Bliss.”

“The story is all about happenings in the society. The movie is to address misogyny. It is an encompassing work full of suspense, marriage, and societal issues. It is a movie everyone will relate to as a parent, lady, man, student, and child. It is a movie that everyone would love. I am convinced that this production has a lot of great lessons that would help anyone that comes across it,” she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…