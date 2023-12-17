Juju music maestro, Dr. Eniola Obanijesu Oba1, renowned as the Olu-omo of Boston and a multifaceted personality has opened up on the lucrative on the nature of foreign tours for Nigerian music artistes.

Obani Jesu who is famous for his international performances, acting, film production, filmmaking among other interests said with unity among music artistes, tours will become common place for them.

Drawing from his experiences during the 2023 ember tour across states in the USA, including Boston, New Jersey, Illinois Chicago, and Indianapolis, he expressed gratitude for the privilege, attributing his success to divine intervention.

He emphasised the challenges faced by Fuji, Juju, or Gospel musicians traveling abroad without their band members.

He urged professional instrumentalists to unite and form an association to provide support for musicians during international tours.

According to him, establishing a collective body would ensure that instrumentalists are readily available for artists visiting countries like America, London, Paris, and Germany.

The artist’s advice extended to home-based instrumentalists planning to travel abroad, encouraging them to join the appropriate associations. By doing so, musicians can align themselves with the right channels for their specific skills and talents, ensuring a smoother and more organized experience during foreign engagements.

To facilitate future collaborations and bookings, Dr. Eniola Obanijesu Oba1 provided his contact information, inviting event organizers to reach out to him on Instagram at @oba1_music. Fans were also encouraged to access Dr. Eniola Obanijesu Oba1’s music on various platforms, including Audiomark, Boomplay, Spotify, and YouTube. The artist concluded with a teaser, urging the audience to anticipate the release of his upcoming album and video titled “Breakthrough.”

As Dr. Eniola Oba1 continues to make waves internationally, his insights into the music industry shed light on the strategic importance of collaboration and organization, both for musicians and instrumentalists alike.

